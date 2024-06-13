Bayernhafen Nurnberg Encouraged to Invest in Cambodia’s Logistics Sector

H.E. Sun Chanthol, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), has encouraged Bayernhafen Nurnberg of Germany to invest in Cambodia in the transport and logistics sectors.

The encouragement was made when H.E. Sun Chanthol led a delegation consisting of concerned ministries/institutions, Cambodian Oknha Association, and Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, to visit Bayernhafen Nurnberg centre under a warm welcome of its CEO Mr. Ingmar Shellhas, and Rhine-Main-Danube Canal to learn about the centre’s experience in a mega transport and logistics investment project, basically its use of the canal to facilitate transport, from waterway to railway.

Bayernhafen Nurnberg is one of the most important freight transport and logistic centres in Europe.

Earlier on the same day, the Cambodian delegation attended a working lunch hosted by H.E. Dr. Andrea Heilmaier, Vice Mayor of Nuremberg City of Germany.

On the occasion, H.E. Sun Chanthol voiced his hope that the visit

in Germany this time would further promote bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in investment and business sectors.

For her part, H.E. Dr. Andrea Heilmaier expressed her commitment for the economic cooperation between Cambodia and Germany, the City of Nuremberg.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse