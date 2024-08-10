Bergson Stars As JDT Overpower KDA FC 6-0



KUALA LUMPUR, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) celebrated a goal-fest, thrashing Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) 6-0 in their Super League match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (SSI) in Iskandar Puteri, tonight.

The first half saw the home team take the lead in the eighth minute with a powerful shot from outside the box by JDT’s prolific striker, Bergson da Silva following an assist from Heberty Fernandes De Andrade.

Nafuzi Zain’s men increased their tempo in an attempt to equalise, but Mohamad Amirul Hisyam Awang Kechik’s shot in the 19th minute was saved by JDT custodian, Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed.

Poor communication between Kedah defender Mohd Akmal Md Zahir and goalkeeper Kalamullah Al-Hafiz Mat Rowi was fully exploited by Bergson, who intercepted the ball from Mohd Akmal and lobbed it into the net in the 35th minute.

JDT continued their goal spree in the second half. Bergson once again dribbled past the defence to score in the 64th minute, followed by Muhamad Feroz Baharudin with another goal ten minutes later.

Less than a minute later, Murilo Henrique De Araujo Santos added to Kedah’s woes by netting another goal, with JDT adding the cherry to the cake with the sixth goal just three minutes later through Afiq Fazail.

Meanwhile, at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium, Sri Pahang FC suffered a 2-3 defeat to Sabah FC.

Sri Pahang opened the scoring through Kpah Sean Sherman as early as the sixth minute. However, Sabah rallied to equalise at 1-1 with a powerful strike from Jafri Muhammad Firdaus Chew in the 18th minute.

The goal was awarded to Sabah after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review confirmed it was not offside.

In the 26th minute, Muhammad Farhan Roslan doubled the visitors’ lead before teammate Daniel Sang Ting scored the third goal with a header following a corner kick by Telmo Ferreira Castanheira in the 35th minute.

Unwilling to concede defeat, Sri Pahang fought back with a second goal from Kpah early in the second half (48th minute), but it wasn’t enough to secure victory.

Source: BERNAMA News

Agency