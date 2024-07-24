BERNAMA ROLLS INTO PARIS FOR BIGGEST SPORTING SHOW ON EARTH



KUALA LUMPUR, As 26 Malaysian athletes embark on their quest for the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to Aug 11, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will be with them every step of the way, chronicling their journey in Paris.

Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj said as Malaysia’s premier news agency, Bernama is dedicated to providing the latest updates and compelling stories of triumphs, sacrifices and emotional highs and lows from our national athletes to all Malaysians.

Leading Bernama’s Olympic coverage are Sports Desk Chief Vikneswaran Raman and photographer Ahmad Iskandar Kamaruzaman, who arrived in Paris on Tuesday (July 23) to prepare for the world’s largest sporting event. They will remain in the French capital until the closing ceremony on Aug 11, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the Malaysian contingent.

‘The Olympics is the most prestigious and awaited sporting event in the world. Bernama has never missed the Olympic coverage ov

er the past decade. Now, we are set for another milestone of our Olympic coverage in Paris, with the strong presence of social media platforms for sports enthusiasts and subscribers.

“With about 34 million Malaysians eager to watch the national athletes strive for the elusive Olympic gold medal, Bernama aspires to bring compelling stories and highlight the journey of our athletes in their attempt to end the nearly seven-decade wait for the first gold,” Arul Rajoo said.

Athletics, men’s football, badminton, swimming, gymnastics, rugby sevens, cycling and basketball are among the most watched sports. The inclusion of breaking (commonly known as breakdancing) is set to add excitement to the 329 events across 32 sports being contested this time.

Stay tuned for the latest Paris Olympic updates across all Bernama platforms, including Bernama TV, Bernama Radio and social media, showcasing the world’s best sportsmen and sportswomen and their record-breaking achievements.

Bernama has also launched a dedicated page

at https://olympics.bernama.com/index.php in English and Bahasa Malaysia for fans to access real-time updates.

Arul Rajoo also said that Bernama TV will feature a special 30-minute Malay talk show, ‘Misi D’or 2024’ (Gold Mission) at 8.30 pm from July 25 July to Aug 11, bringing latest updates and in-depth discussions on the Olympics, as well as live crossovers from Paris to complement ongoing updates in sports news segments.

Bernama Radio, meanwhile, will broadcast a bi-weekly programme called ‘Allez la Malaisie’ (Go Malaysia) on Mondays and Fridays from July 25 to Aug 12 at 6.30 pm, in addition to daily updates.

The Malaysian contingent, led by chef-de-mission Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and his deputy, Datuk Nicol David, will compete in nine sports at the Paris Games.

The 26 athletes are:

Archery (Recurve) : Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi, Syaqiera Mashayikh, Nurul Azreena Mohd Fazil

Badminton: Lee Zii Jia, Goh Jin Wei, Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, Pearly Tan, M. Thinaah, Chen Tang Jie, Toh Ee Wei

Aquati

c (Diving): Bertrand Rhodict Lises, Nur Dhabitah Sabri

Aquatic (Swimming): Khiew Hoe Yan, Tan Ruoxin

Cycling (Road Race) : Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir

Cycling (Track) : Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri

Golf: Gavin Green, Ashley Lau

Sailing: Khairulnizam Mohd Affendy, Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif

Shooting: Johnathan Wong Guanjie

Weightlifting: Muhammad Aniq Kasdan

Athletics: Muhammad Azeem Fahmi

Malaysia, which made its debut at the 1956 Melbourne Games, has won a total of eight silver and five bronzes, with badminton contributing the lion’s share of six silver and three bronze medals.

