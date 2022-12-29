Best Time to Make Fermented and Dried Fish Starts

The Fisheries Administration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has encouraged interested Cambodians to start making Cambodia’s traditional fermented fish (locally called Prahok, Pa-ok), fish sauce, and dried fish.

The notification followed the observation of increasing fishes in Tonle Sap River, especially in Phnom Penh and Kandal province from Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan, 3, 2023.

As more catch is available, the price of the fish will be more reasonable for Cambodians to make this staple food reserve.

The fisheries administration also called on concerned authorities at all levels to help ease people’s effort to make the fermented and dried fish.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press