Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Phnom Penh 2020 Kicks Off

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, the world's biggest travelling book sale, began at Rung Reung Market in Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh this morning under the presidency of H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information.

Lasting from Jan. 9 to 20, the event brings about 1 million high quality English books, including Fiction, Non-Fiction, and Children's books, for people of all ages and in all fields.

By offering affordable prices (with discount from 50 to 90 percent), the twelve-day event is aimed to build the culture of reading in Cambodia.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Khieu Kanharith noted the growing habit of reading among the Cambodian youth, recalling that some 170,000 people visited the 8th Cambodia Book Fair held from Dec. 13 to 15, 2019.

Mr. Ouk Chandara, Spokesperson of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Phnom Penh 2020, said this is a pride for Cambodia that such a big book fair is organised in Phnom Penh. This is a good opportunity for the Cambodian people to develop their knowledge and skills through reading, he underlined.

According to its online source, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale first started in Malaysia in 2009 at Dataran Hamodal, as the brainchild of BookXcess' founders, Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng. More than a Sale, the World's Biggest Book Sale is a global reading advocacy effort. Since its inception, the Sale has evolved tremendously; going global and touring cities in Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, South Korea, the Philippines, and United Arab Emirates.

The Sale has the mission to cultivate reading habits around the world and to build a new generation of readers by making books more affordable and accessible to everyone, said the same source, adding that the low prices encourage customers to take a chance on new authors and genres they might never have tried before.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press