Bioterra Capital Co., Ltd. Seeks Investment Opportunity in Cambodia

Bioterra Capital Co., Ltd. is seeking investment opportunity in growing eucalyptus and acacia trees in Cambodia for woodchip processing.

The information was revealed by Mr. Paul Ivan Kambur, Director of Bioterra Capital Co., Ltd. in a recent meeting here in Phnom Penh with H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce.

The processed woodships will supply local market and be exported to the Republic of Korea, Japan and other countries in the region, added the director.

According the Mr. Paul Ivan Kambur, the company has invested in this area in Thailand and would like to expand its investment by creating a woodchip processing plant in Cambodia.

In reply, H.E. Pan Sorasak welcomed the investment purpose of Bioterra Capital Co., Ltd., affirming the that Ministry of Commerce’s readiness to facilitate the investment in terms of legal procedures and regulations.

The minister encouraged the company to conduct more studies and cooperate with relevant ministries, and informed his guest about the market potential that Bioterra Capital Co., Ltd. will gain from Cambodia through free trade agreements and many incentives provided by the Law on Investment of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press