BirdLife International Highlights Success of Ibis Rice Project in 2019

BirdLife Cambodia Programme has underlined the success of Ibis rice project, pointing out that last year, 384 farmers of Western Siem Pang sold 181.84 tons of rice worth in total US$77,342.

The result of the Ibis rice project in 2019 shows that farmers are happy to be involved in this project, said BirdLife International Cambodia Programme in yesterday's news release.

Despite the threat of flooding, it continued, they still gain a significant amount of paddy rice, as part of their livelihood, by selling rice with premium price, higher than market prices, and keeping for consumption for the rest of the year.

Farmer participating in the project had increased every year, said the news release, adding that in 2017 there were 43 families, in 2018 there were 202 families, and in 2019 there are 384 families, in the four target villages of Prek Meas and Thmor Keo communes of Siem Pang district.

According to the same source, this year the project has purchased 3 types of paddy rice from farmers with 1,750 (US$0.43) to 1,850 Riel (US$0.46) per kilogramme for organic rice, with 1,650 Riel (US$0.41) per kilogramme for Adhoc rice, with 1,400 Riel (US$0.35) per kilogramme for white rice (local seed), and with 1,650 to 1850 Riel per kilogram for sticky rice.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press