BirdLife Shares Concern over Threats to Wildlife during Dry Season

BirdLife International Cambodian Programme has recently shared its concern over main threats to wildlife during the dry season.

In the dry period, Trapeang (seasonal wetland in the dry forest) in Lomphat of Rattanakiri province play a significant role in providing water sources for wildlife, but it is also the dangerous places for them, underlined BirdLife International Cambodian Programme in a Facebook post yesterday.

Due to climate change, some Trapeang have become shallower and dry, while others have been converted into plantations, it said, continuing that Trapeang that still have water are seen as dangerous places for wildlife too because they are the target for hunting, snaring, and poisoning.

In mid-January, a case of poisoning was found at Trapeang Earv of Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary, it pointed out.

The offender mixed pesticide with fish and put it inside the Trapeang as bait, then the team collected those bait and burn, and around the bait rangers saw a lot of bird feathers, where the offender may take only the body of the birds to sell for wild meat-eaters, it added.

To address this threat, the BirdLife team will increase the frequency of key Trapeang monitoring and asked Lomphat rangers to increase their enforcement patrol to key Trapeang as well as investigate to find the offenders.

BirdLife also requested local authorities to raise awareness within their communities’ members to stop poisoning and hunting, and economic land concession companies to inform their workers to stop any involvement in the poisoning and snaring.

Moreover, Birdlife called on bush meat-eaters to stop eating wild meat as they also swallow the poisoning substance to their body.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press