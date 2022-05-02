Birds of Boeung Prek Lapouv Released

The Birds of Boeung Prek Lapouv Protected Landscape (BPL), the first publication of NatureLife Cambodia in collaboration with the Provincial Department of Environment of Takeo, has been released.

According to NatureLife Cambodia, this bird guiding book is aimed to showcase the abundance of bird species in Boeung Prek Lapouv Protected Landscape to the general public especially the students in schools around BPL, researchers, tourists, and decision-makers.

In this book, it pointed out, the photos of bird species are presented along with key information related to distribution, presenting period at the site, basic identification, and the conservation status of each species.

The status of these birds is classified into 5 categories according to IUCN Red List such as Least Concern (LC), Near Threatened (NT), Vulnerable (VU), Endangered (EN), Critically Endangered (CR).

The photos presented, all were taken in this protected wetland belong to 86 species among the 132 species that have been monitored by the monitoring team of NatureLife Cambodia and rangers of BPL in the last 15 years, NatureLife Cambodia added.

Mr. Choy Munly, Director of Takeo Provincial Department of Environment said this book is an output of a photographer who is a ranger, and the authors are the Khmer young researchers. It is important for researchers and contributes to improving the knowledge of readers of all ages.

For his part, Mr. Lim Vath, Deputy Director of BPL, laid stress on the importance of the book, saying that it will enhance the participation of stakeholders in protecting and conserving especially ensuring the presence of all bird species in Boeung Prek Lapouv protected landscape.

Mr. Bou Vorsak, Cambodia Programme Manager of BirdLife International, stated that it is a guidebook for bird watchers, and it is also the biodiversity monitoring report that can be used to support the development of the site conservation and management plan.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press