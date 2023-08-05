BIRTHDAY SURPRISE FOR QUEEN AT UITM CONVOCATION

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was treated to a birthday surprise today at the 97th convocation of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at the conclusion of His Majesty’s address at the event, revealed that it was the 63rd birthday of the Queen today.

“I wish to reveal a little secret. Today is my dear wife’s birthday. She is just sweet 63. Let’s all together wish Her Majesty happy birthday. Anyone wants to sing?” the King said at the university's Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor.

“Let’s pray for the Raja Permaisuri Agong to remain pious and beautiful, and be loyal to her husband; to always cook for her husband; to preach to her husband. The Queen likes to talk about religion to me; I just have to listen,” said His Majesty, who is also Tuanku Canselor UiTM.

The gathering did not need a second invitation.

Al-Sultan Abdullah joined in as the graduands and the rest of the audience sang the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.

At the end, Tunku Azizah stood up and waved to the audience in a gesture of thanks.

The first session of the convocation saw His Majesty present doctorate degree scrolls to 100 graduates in various fields and awards to 14 recipients of the university's Best Graduates Awards.

The convocation also witnessed the announcement of the appointment of UiTM's new Pro Chancellors, namely Datuk Prof Emeritus Dr. Hassan Said and Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency