Blue California Unveils Natural Destination Flavors Collection 2021 for Hard Seltzer

Blue California Destination Flavors hard seltzers

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hard seltzer brands can now explore new, true-to-fruit, clean natural flavors with Blue California’s Destination Flavors Collection 2021 in their ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages.

Inspired by favorite globetrotting getaways, spanning from Spain to Thailand to Aruba, the Destination Flavors Collection captivates consumer taste buds within an arm’s reach of a dream vacation.

Destination Flavors Collection

Flavor Destination Flavor Profile Catalan Crush Barcelona, Spain Fragrant, succulent peaches Arctic Gem St. Petersburg, Russia Ripe, shimmering fresh raspberries Pacific Blossom Tokyo, Japan Sweet, tart cherry Caipirinha Cool São Paulo, Brazil Natural, refreshing limeade Thai Treat Bangkok, Thailand Aromatic, succulent mango Aruba Ariba The Caribbean Tangy, sweet, juicy tropical blend Aztec Adventure Mexico City Mouth-watering prickly pear California Dreamin’ San Diego, California Zesty, aromatic citrus

The collection is uniquely designed to support further innovation across customer product lines. Brands can conveniently mix and match flavors, producing more than 50 unique, mouth-watering flavor combinations that resonate with consumers.

Each Destination Flavor is developed using our pure, captive ingredients to deliver true-to-fruit, aromatic profiles product developers can feel good about in their beverage creations.

“Clean-label RTD alcoholic beverages put product developers to the test because low sweetness products are quite challenging to develop. But we make it easy by providing flavors paired with taste modulation technology developed by our collaborator SweeGen,” said Blue California’s Head of Flavors & Fragrances, Kathy Oglesby.

Blue California Destination Flavors lime

The lower sugar content and calories drive consumer demand for the hard seltzer category. Consumers increasingly recognize it as a better-for-you alternative because it is refreshing, light, and low in calories. “For the health-conscious consumer lifestyle, these Destination Flavors meet the market demand for improved taste, wider choices and simple ingredients,” said Oglesby.

Hard seltzers are the fastest-growing product in the RTD alcoholic beverage category, globally reporting a value at $.4.4 billion in 2019. The product category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027, reaching USD 14.51 billion by 2027.

About Blue California

Blue California is an entrepreneurial, science-based solutions provider and manufacturer of clean, natural, and sustainable ingredients used in food, beverage, flavor, fragrance, dietary supplements, personal care and cosmetic products. For more than 25 years, Blue California has built a strong reputation for creating value in these diverse natural product and nature-inspired industries.

About SweeGen

SweeGen provides sweet taste solutions for global food and beverage manufacturers.

We are on a mission to reduce the sugar and artificial sweeteners in our global diet. Partnering with customers, we create delicious zero-sugar products that consumers love. With the best next generation stevia sweeteners in our portfolio such as Bestevia® Rebs B, D, E, I and M, along with our deep knowledge of flavor modulators and texturants, SweeGen delivers market-leading solutions that customers want and consumers prefer.

Contact:

Ana Arakelian

ana@bluecal-ingredients.com

+1-949-635-1991

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ c976e208-3e43-4c19-ab54- 336edd721215

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 7c937fdc-246c-4a80-acf6- 3c4d4edbdab8