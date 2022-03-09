Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant Honored by World Biz Magazine, With ‘Top 100 Innovation Leader’ Award

RAYDIANT’S CEO RECEIVES “TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO OF 2022 AWARD”.

LONDON, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Biz Magazine, the leading C-Suite journal for enterprises across 32 countries has announced Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant as a winner of its Top 100 Innovation CEO – 2022 Awards.

Bobby Marhamat started business building before 4th grade, and he hasn’t stopped. Growing up in Lincoln, Nebraska, Bobby remembers watching his father launch and grow profitable businesses and taking in each success and failure. At 9 years old, he became an entrepreneur himself and he still applies the lessons he learnt from his father to this day.

Today, this contributing member of Forbes Business Development Council and current CEO of Raydiant and former executive of technology companies like Verizon, Revel, and Highfive, helps multiple businesses identify and implement the measures they need to help them boost customer loyalty, expand and survive.

As the CEO of Raydiant, Bobby has helped scale the company to become the leader in in-location experience management. Today, Raydiant stands as the leading innovative, fastest growing and most funded company in experience platform management.

In recognition of Raydiant as the world leading in-location experience platform for enterprise brick-and-mortars, World Biz Magazine has awarded Bobby Marhamat a position within the Top 50 of the distinguished honorees.

Bobby Marhamat was also interviewed in World Biz Magazine where he shared insights into Raydiant’s mission and factors driving the company’s exciting growth. Read the Interview

“It’s a great honor to receive World Biz Magazine’s prestigious 2022 ‘Top 100 Innovation CEO’ Award. Driving experience management forward for brick-and-mortar companies is at the heart of Raydiant’s mission and workplace culture, and this recognition of our leadership in innovation and transformation is a testament to the meaningful difference we’ve made for several thousand companies and will continue to make for hundreds of thousands more,” said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant.

World Biz Magazine’s Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. Every year over 40,000 leaders are shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners are selected.

Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine said: “We are pleased to announce Bobby Marhamat as a recipient of the Award. This is testament to the pivotal success of Raydiant under Bobby’s leadership in enabling bricks-and-mortars to deliver personalized digital signage experiences at all in-store touch points. Raydiant is a purposeful company with a strong commitment to sustainability and diversity.”

World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries. Contact: awards@worldbizmagazine.com

Raydiant is the first experience platform for physical spaces and is the new way customers and employees connect with brands. raydiant.com

