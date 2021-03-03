Bombardier and Aston Martin Announce Intent to Collaborate and Create the Ultimate Convergence of Performance and Style

Exclusive opportunity for Bombardier business aircraft customers to design their aircraft in collaboration with luxury British automotive manufacturer

Initiative complements Bombardier’s established design leadership

MONTREAL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aston Martin and Bombardier – two iconic brands – have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on custom design services for Bombardier business jets.

The collaboration would give customers the opportunity for a truly unique design experience, with the meeting of the top creative minds from the luxury automotive and private jet industries.

“Bombardier’s discerning customers have come to expect our products’ signature smooth ride and the company’s no-compromise approach to design, performance and reliability at every level of our portfolio,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Aircraft, Bombardier. “We would be proud to add a new facet to this experience that channels Aston Martin’s distinct aesthetic approach.”

Aston Martin and Bombardier are known for creating masterpieces of engineering in which style never takes a back seat. This desire to collaborate reflects a common drive to innovate and opens up new possibilities for the cabin experience aboard Bombardier’s Challenger and Global business jets.

“Aston Martin has a highly refined set of automotive design principles, driven by the meticulous application of proportion, craft and technical innovation,” said Aston Martin Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, “Bombardier’s customers share our owners’ desire for unique contemporary design statements. We are truly excited at the prospect of collaborating with Bombardier’s accomplished design team to bring our respective design expertise together. Challenger and Global aircraft will give us an opportunity to take Aston Martin design to new heights.”

Bombardier’s award-winning business jet cabins offer spaciousness, productivity and comfort for an unparalleled experience that is further enhanced by a signature smooth ride. Cabin innovations such as the patented Nuage seating collection and the sophisticated Pũr Air system highlight Bombardier’s unrelenting commitment to passenger comfort and wellness.

Bombardier’s refreshed portfolio of long-range, large-cabin Global aircraft has garnered design accolades including the International Yacht & Aviation Awards for the Nuage seating collection and the prestigious Red Dot award for product design for the Global 7500 aircraft. Bombardier’s best-selling and multiple-award-winning Challenger platform is a top choice among top corporate flight departments and charter operators worldwide.

About Aston Martin

Aston Martin Lagonda is a luxury automotive group focused on the creation of exclusive cars and SUVs. The iconic Aston Martin brand fuses the latest technology, exceptional hand craftsmanship and timeless design to produce models including the Vantage, DB11, DBS Superleggera and the new SUV, DBX. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates and exports cars which are sold in 54 countries around the world. Lagonda was founded in 1899 and Aston Martin in 1913. The two brands came together in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Bombardier, Challenger, Global, Global 5500, Global 6500, Global 7500, Nuage and Pũr Air are unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

ASTON MARTIN and the Aston Martin “wings” are registered trademarks of Aston Martin Lagonda Limited..

