Bombardier Defense Delivers Seventh Global Aircraft for Saab’s GlobalEye Airborne Surveillance Solution

Bombardier Global aircraft misionnized into Saab GlobalEye platform

Bombardier’s Global aircraft brings its formidable performance into Saab’s GlobalEye airborne surveillance platforms, a solution equipped with sensors for all air, sea and land domains

Modern business jets are being increasingly recognized as strategic assets for military forces across the world

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Defense is proud to announce the seventh Global aircraft delivery to defense and security company Saab, ready to be transformed into Saab’s Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) solution known as GlobalEye. This new delivery comes as the two companies attend the Dubai Air Show 2023, where Bombardier presents its versatile Global and Challenger business jets to the Middle East market, and Saab showcases the leading capability of GlobalEye.

Bombardier’s latest Global aircraft delivery is destined to join the Swedish Air Force and will be Saab’s second GlobalEye aircraft to join Sweden’s military fleet. The 7 aircraft delivered by Bombardier to the GlobalEye program highlight a successful collaboration and echo Bombardier’s thriving, long-standing reputation manufacturing specialized aircraft for the defense industry.

“More and more countries are preparing for the future by choosing modern, more efficient business jets as strategic assets for their military fleet,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice-President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “With the rapid progression of technologies, there is a growing realization that business jets, such as our Global aircraft, can seamlessly integrate the equipment and capabilities that were traditionally carried by commercial aircraft.”

In addition to offering lower operating costs than commercial aircraft, Global business jets have takeoff and landing capabilities that allow them to fly in and out of more strategic locations. The agility granted by the steep approach certification and the advanced wing design of the Global aircraft is an advantageous feature to airborne surveillance platforms, designed for long-range air, maritime and ground surveillance.

As such, Saab’s GlobalEye incorporates some essential attributes of the Global business jet including over 11 hours of operational endurance, state-of-the-art avionics, and class-leading maintenance intervals. Paired with ample cabin space for workstations and mission equipment for ideal crew conditions, the Global aircraft is perfectly suited for situational awareness missions of large areas.

