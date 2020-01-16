Bombardier Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Updates on Accelerating Deleveraging Phase of Turnaround Plan

Financial results expected to be below guidance, driven largely by actions at Transportation to resolve challenging projects

Aviation financial results largely on track

Company actively pursuing strategic options to accelerate deleveraging

Bombardier reassessing future participation in Airbus Canada Limited Partnership



All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced its preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. The Company now expects lower than previously guided financial performance, mainly as a result of actions taken to resolve challenging rail projects, the timing of milestone payments and new orders at Transportation, and the delivery of four Global 7500 aircraft slipping into the first quarter of 2020.

Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

Fourth Quarter 2019

Expected Results Full Year 2019

Expected Results Consolidated Revenues ~$4.2B ~$15.8B Aviation ~$2.4B ~$7.5B Transportation ~$1.8B ~$8.3B Consolidated Adjusted EBIT1,2 ~$(130)M ~$400M Aviation ~6% ~7% Transportation ~(13)% ~1% Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1,2 ~$0M ~$830M Free Cash Flow1 ~$1.0B ~$(1.2)B Aircraft deliveries (in units) 58 175 Business Aircraft 52

Incl. 6 Global 7500 142

Incl. 11 Global 7500 Commercial Aircraft 6 33

Backlog as at December 31, 2019 Business aircraft ~$14.4B Transportation ~$35.7B

1 Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Caution regarding Non-GAAP financial measures below for definitions of these metrics.

2 Excludes Airbus Canada Limited Partnership (ACLP) equity pick-up.

Aviation deliveries were strong in the quarter, totalling 58 aircraft in the fourth quarter for a total of 175 aircraft for the full year. This included 11 Global 7500, six of which were delivered in the fourth quarter. The remaining Global 7500 aircraft originally scheduled for delivery in the final days of 2019 are now expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2020. As Aviation made good progress ramping up the Global 7500, its full year adjusted EBIT margin is still expected to be approximately 7.0%, in line with full year guidance.

At Transportation, the fourth quarter adjusted EBIT loss is anticipated to be approximately $230 million. This includes a charge of approximately $350 million related to certain projects in the UK (the Aventra platform), commercial negotiations with Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), and increased production and manufacturing costs for projects in Germany.

Delays in achieving technical milestones, including multi-unit software homologation for the London Overground’s LoTrain project (an Aventra project), and execution of production ramp-up required the Company to re-align certain delivery schedules with customers and absorb additional costs. Having achieved these milestones in the fourth quarter, Bombardier has entered into commercial negotiations with customers – to reset schedules, resolve late delivery penalties, and address related provisions and costs.

Consolidated free cash flow for the fourth quarter is estimated at approximately $1.0 billion, approximately $650 million lower than anticipated. This is largely due to the timing of cash inflows from milestone payments on large Transportation projects, and the later-than-anticipated closing of certain orders and call-offs. While the free cash flow shortfall is largely expected to be recovered in 2020, the recovery will be offset by the cash flow impact of the incremental costs recognized in the fourth quarter adjustments at Transportation.

While fourth quarter financial performance at Transportation was lower than expected, the Company continues to make significant progress completing legacy projects and to take the right actions to position the business for long-term success.

Airbus Canada Limited Partnership Update (ACLP)

With its exit from Commercial Aerospace, Bombardier is reassessing its ongoing participation in ACLP.

While the A220 program continues to win in the marketplace and demonstrate its value to airlines, the latest indications of the financial plan from ACLP calls for additional cash investments to support production ramp-up, pushes out the break-even timeline, and generates a lower return over the life of the program. This may significantly impact the joint venture value. Bombardier will disclose the amount of any write-down when we complete our analysis and report our final fourth quarter and 2019 financial results.

Acceleration of Deleveraging Phase of Turnaround

Liquidity remains strong, with year-end cash on hand of approximately $2.6 billion. The CRJ program sale to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI) and Aerostructures sale to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc., both of which are still tracking to close by mid-year, will provide an additional $1.1 billion of cash subject to customary closing adjustments. The Company has received most of the regulatory approvals required for closing of the CRJ sale.

Consistent with Bombardier’s five-year turnaround plan, and following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, the Company is actively pursuing options to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance shareholder value.

“Since launching our turnaround plan, we have addressed our underperforming aerospace assets, completed our heavy investment cycle, and put the Company on a solid path toward organic growth and margin expansion while prudently managing our liquidity and heavy debt load,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “The final step in our turnaround is to de-lever and solve our capital structure. We are actively pursuing alternatives that would allow us to accelerate our debt paydown. The objective is to position the business for long-term success with greater operating and financial flexibility.”

The Company will provide additional information when it reports its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on February 13, 2020.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, CRJ and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Jessica McDonald

Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481

Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Corporate Strategy

and Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 5727

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may involve, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the Corporation’s objectives, anticipations and guidance in respect of various financial and global metrics and sources of contribution thereto; targets, goals, priorities, market and strategies, financial position, market position, capabilities, competitive strengths, credit ratings, beliefs, prospects, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions; general economic and business outlook, prospects and trends of an industry; expected growth in demand for products and services; growth strategy, including in the business aircraft aftermarket business; product development, including projected design, characteristics, capacity or performance; expected or scheduled entry-into-service of products and services, orders, deliveries, testing, lead times, certifications and project execution in general; competitive position; expectations regarding working capital recovery across late-stage Transportation projects; expectations regarding revenue and backlog mix; the expected impact of the legislative and regulatory environment and legal proceedings on the Corporation’s business and operations; strength of capital profile and balance sheet, creditworthiness, available liquidities and capital resources, expected financial requirements and ongoing review of strategic and financial alternatives; the introduction of productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies and restructuring initiatives and anticipated costs, intended benefits and timing thereof; the expected objectives and financial targets underlying our transformation plan and the timing and progress in execution thereof, including the anticipated business transition to growth cycle and cash generation; expectations and objectives regarding debt repayments, expectations and timing regarding an opportunistic redemption of CDPQ’s investment in BT Holdco; intentions and objectives for the Corporation’s programs, assets and operations; the funding and liquidity of Airbus Canada Limited Partnership (ACLP); the pursuit of any strategic option to strengthen the Corporation’s balance sheet and enhance shareholder value, the anticipated benefits of any transaction resulting therefrom and the expected impact on the Corporation’s operations, infrastructure, opportunities, financial condition, business plan and overall strategy. As it relates to the sale of the CRJ aircraft program (the Pending Transaction) and the disposition of the Aerostructures operations, this press release also contains forward-looking statements with respect to: the expected terms, conditions, and timing for completion thereof; the respective anticipated proceeds and use thereof and/or consideration therefor, related costs and expenses, as well as the anticipated benefits of such actions and transactions and their expected impact on the Corporation’s guidance and targets; and the fact that closing of these transactions will be conditioned on certain events occurring, including the receipt of necessary regulatory approval.



Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “shall”, “can”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “maintain” or “align”, the negative of these terms, variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Corporation’s current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of our business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.



By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecast results set forth in forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on information currently available, there is risk that they may not be accurate. For additional information with respect to the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, refer to the Strategic Priorities and Guidance and forward-looking statements sections in Overview, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services and Transportation in the MD&A of the Corporation’s financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.



Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with general economic conditions, risks associated with our business environment (such as risks associated with “Brexit”); the financial condition of the airline industry, business aircraft customers, and the rail industry; trade policy; increased competition; political instability and force majeure events or global climate change), operational risks (such as risks related to developing new products and services; development of new business and awarding of new contracts; book-to-bill ratio and order backlog; the certification and homologation of products and services; fixed-price and fixed-term commitments and production and project execution, including challenges associated with certain Transportation’s legacy projects and the release of working capital therefrom; pressures on cash flows and capital expenditures based on project-cycle fluctuations and seasonality; risks associated with our ability to successfully implement and execute our strategy, transformation plan, productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies and restructuring initiatives; doing business with partners; risks associated with the Corporation’s partnership with Airbus and investment in ACLP; risks associated with the Corporation’s ability to continue with its funding plan of ACLP and to fund, if required, the cash shortfalls; inadequacy of cash planning and management and project funding; product performance warranty and casualty claim losses; regulatory and legal proceedings; environmental, health and safety risks; dependence on certain customers, contracts and suppliers; supply chain risks; human resources; reliance on information systems; reliance on and protection of intellectual property rights; reputation risks; risk management; tax matters; and adequacy of insurance coverage), financing risks (such as risks related to liquidity and access to capital markets; retirement benefit plan risk; exposure to credit risk; substantial existing debt and interest payment requirements; certain restrictive debt covenants and minimum cash levels; financing support provided for the benefit of certain customers; and reliance on government support), market risks (such as risks related to foreign currency fluctuations; changing interest rates; decreases in residual values; increases in commodity prices; and inflation rate fluctuations). For more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of the Corporation’s financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.



With respect to the divestiture of the Corporation’s Aerostructures operations discussed herein specifically, certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure to complete any divestiture or other transaction resulting therefrom within the expected time frame, on commercially satisfactory terms or at all; all or part of the intended benefits therefrom not being realized within the anticipated timeframe, or at all; and the incurrence of related costs and expenses; and negative effects of the announcement or pendency of any such divestiture or other transaction. With respect to the Pending Transaction discussed herein specifically, certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure to receive or delay in receiving regulatory approvals, or otherwise satisfy the conditions to the completion of the transaction or delay in completing and uncertainty regarding the length of time required to complete such transactions, and the funds and benefits thereof not being available to Bombardier in the time frame anticipated or at all; alternate sources of funding that would be used to replace the anticipated proceeds and savings from such strategic actions and transactions, as the case may be, may not be available when needed, or on desirable terms. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that any divestiture relating to the Corporation’s Aerostructures operations, or the Pending Transaction will be undertaken or occur, or of the timing or successful completion thereof, or the amount and use of proceeds therefrom, or that the anticipated benefits will be realized in their entirety, in part or at all. There can also be no assurance as to the completion, the form, or the timing of any BT Holdco buy-back or any other transaction in connection with the pursuit of any strategic option to strengthen the Corporation’s balance sheet and enhance shareholder value. For more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of the Corporation’s financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.



Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Corporation’s forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein reflect management’s expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after such date. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention, and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is based on reported earnings in accordance with IFRS and on the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBIT EBIT excluding special items. Special items comprise items which do not reflect the Corporation’s core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users of the consolidated financial statements in understanding the Corporation’s results for the period. Such items include, among others, the impact of restructuring charges and significant impairment charges and reversals. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBIT plus amortization and impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Free cash flow (usage) Cash flows from operating activities less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these items are necessarily non-recurring. Other entities in our industry may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to compare the performance of those entities to ours based on these similarly-named non-GAAP measures.



Prior to the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the Corporation reported non-GAAP measures labelled “EBIT before special items” and “EBITDA before special items”. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the Corporation changed the label of these non-GAAP measures to “adjusted EBIT” and “adjusted EBITDA”, respectively, without making any change to the composition of these non-GAAP measures. The Corporation believes that this new label aligns better with broad market practice in its industry and better distinguishes these measures from the IFRS measurement “EBIT”.

Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA

Management uses adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes these non-GAAP earnings measures in addition to IFRS measures provide readers with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA exclude items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number readers analyze our results based on these financial measures. Management believes these measures help readers to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Free cash flow (usage)

Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities, less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Management believes that this non-GAAP cash flow measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation’s generation of cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long-term value creation. This non-GAAP cash flow measure does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity generation.