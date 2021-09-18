Booster Dose Campaign for General Public to Begin in October

The campaign for providing booster doses for the general public will kick off next month, said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at a press conference held here this morning at the Peace Palace following the launching ceremony of vaccination campaign for children aged from 6 to under 12 years old.

The campaign will begin with Phnom Penh capital and the province of Kandal, then other provinces, the Premier added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that the 3rd dose or booster dose will be given to everyone, but on a voluntary basis.

The Kingdom has been conducting three COVID-19 vaccination campaigns: for the 18 years old and up, the 12 to under 18 years old, and the 3rd dose or booster dose.

The booster doses have been administered to 806,717 people who are frontline health personnel and officials, senior officials, local officials and the over-60s.

If we add all the figures, Cambodia has so far vaccinated about 72.04 percent of the total population of 16 million.

