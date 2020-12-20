Border Provinces with Thailand Instructed to Increase Vigilance against COVID-19 Spread

The Ministry of Health has instructed the border provinces with Thailand to increase their vigilance after more than 500 new cases of COVID-19, most of the of them are Burmese migrant workers, were reported in Samut Sakhon province of Thailand yesterday, resulting in the province’s lockdown until Jan. 3.

Samut Sakhon province is located some 300 kilometres from Cambodia and the Cambodian provinces bordering Thailand are Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, and so on.

According to an urgent instruction of the Cambodian Ministry of Health issued around this noon, all border provinces with Thailand must pay high attention to control all passengers entering Cambodia by conducting thorough health check, especially proper temperature screening and health declaration.

All passengers entering Cambodia are required to have 14-day quarantine and their samples must be sent to the Institute Pasteur of Cambodia, the National Institute of Public Health and Siem Reap Provincial Hospital on the day of their arrial in Cambodia, it added.

Safety distance and strict control of quarantine are insisted by the ministry, calling on local people to take part in reporting to local authorities if there is any newcomer in their communities without health check and quarantine in order to contribute to preventing possible community transmission.

“For any issue concerning the COVID-19 infection, please contact the Ministry of Health through 115 or 012 825 424 or 012 488 981 or 012 836 868,” concluded the instruction.

