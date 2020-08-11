BrandSafway earns record 30 AFPM awards

Refinery and plant crews honored with industry safety awards from American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers association

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on a commitment to safety excellence, 30 BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams received Contractor Safety Achievement Awards from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association based on their outstanding safety records in 2019.

“I would like to thank our customers for partnering with us to improve safety at these jobsites as well as AFPM, an organization that shares our commitment to protecting the health and safety of everyone in our industry,” said Dave Witsken, BrandSafway Energy and Industrial Division president. “With our five pillars of safety and our data-driven jobsites, we can focus on leading indicators and behavioral-based observations to help drive our safety performance. Receiving this record number of safety awards shows our efforts are paying off.”

BrandSafway is receiving the honor for its 2019 safety efforts at the following project sites:

Anacortes Refinery of Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Bayport Choate Plant of LyondellBasell Industries

Bayport Polymers Plant of LyondellBasell Industries

Bayport Underwood Plant of LyondellBasell Industries

Baytown Chemical Plant of ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

Baytown Olefins Plant of ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

Baytown Refinery of Exxon Mobil Corporation

Beaumont Chemical Plant of ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

Channelview Chemical Complex of LyondellBasell Industries

Cherry Point Refinery of BP Products North America

Chevron Richmond of Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

Chocolate Bayou Polymers Plant of LyondellBasell Industries

Coffeyville Refinery of CVR Energy Inc.

Corpus Christi Complex of Koch Industries Inc.

Corpus Christi Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation

Delaware City Refinery of PBF Energy Inc.

El Segundo Refinery of Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

Houston Refinery of LyondellBasell Industries

Houston Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation

Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex of Phillips 66

Longview Site (TX) of Westlake Chemical Corporation

Los Angeles Refinery of Phillips 66

Pasadena Refinery of Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

Ponca City Refinery of Phillips 66

Torrance Refinery of PBF Energy Inc.

Trainer Refinery of Monroe Energy LLC

Victoria Plant of Koch Industries Inc.

Wilmington Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation

WRB Refining, LP – Borger Refinery of Phillips 66

Wynnewood Refining Company LLC of CVR Energy Inc.

BrandSafway earned the Contractor Safety Achievement award at 23 sites for their performance in 2018, making the number of awards BrandSafway received this year (for jobsite performance in 2019), an increase of more than 30%.

“I also want to take this opportunity to recognize our hard-working crews and our safety team for their dedication and commitment to creating a safe culture everyday,” added Witsken.

The AFPM awards program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention and recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at a regular AFPM-member facility with no major workplace-related injuries, while also exemplifying strong and consistent safety processes.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

