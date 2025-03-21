Bringing Siamese Crocodiles Back to the Wild in Virachey National Park



Phnom Penh: Ten juvenile Siamese crocodiles have been released to the most remote area of Virachey National Park, more than 20 years after the species disappeared from this habitat. The release was conducted by Fauna and Flora, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and sub-national administration.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, from 2021 to 2023, extensive studies were conducted to assess suitable habitats for Siamese crocodiles within the park, and a remote location with the best possible habitat conditions was selected. With this release, novel acoustic telemetry technology was used to monitor the movements and survival of the crocodiles, providing crucial data to inform ongoing conservation efforts.





“Siamese crocodiles are exceedingly rare, due to decades of habitat degradation and historical demand for their skin. Over the past 25 years, Fauna and Flora and government partners, including local communities, have been working to bring back the species from extinction, with momentum really building in recent years. We are now releasing more and more juvenile crocodiles each year, and we are also seeing signs of crocodiles breeding naturally in the wild. It takes around ten years for Siamese crocodiles to reach maturity, and those crocodiles that were first released by the programme are now starting to breed, naturally accelerating the population growth,” said Pablo Sinovas, Country Director, Fauna and Flora Cambodia Programme.





H.E. Dith Tina, Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, commented, “The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries sincerely appreciates the joint effort with partner organisations, particularly Fauna and Flora, in ensuring the preservation and growth of the wild population of Siamese crocodiles in Cambodia. Since 2011, a total of 196 purebred Siamese crocodiles have been successfully reintroduced into the wild in the Cardamom Mountains. MAFF remains committed to the preservation of natural resources in Cambodia.”





H.E. Dr. Eang Sophalleth, Cambodian Minister of Environment, stated that the ministry has been undertaking law enforcement to protect and conserve natural resources and biodiversity, including wildlife, which are essential to human well-being. “The Ministry of Environment is highly committed to its contribution to the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework of Convention of Biological Diversity with Target 4 focusing on halting species extinction. The Siamese crocodile is one of the world’s most critically endangered species. However, Cambodia has the highest number of this species through our dedicated conservation and protection efforts. This is our national pride as Cambodia is home to the world’s rarest species, where this species continues to thrive,” he underlined.





To date, almost 200 captive-bred Siamese crocodiles have been released into remote and safe areas and suitable habitats in the Cardamom Mountains in southwest Cambodia, and 60 wild crocodile eggs have been recorded hatching in this location. The historical presence of Siamese crocodiles in the park further boosts the chances of successful species restoration in the region.





As part of its wilder Cambodia programme, Fauna and Flora, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, and sub-national government administration are working to strengthen the management of Virachey National Park, survey its biodiversity and indigenous peoples, and local communities living near the park to ensure that the forest is adequately protected and sustainably used.

