Broad Money Surges to KHR 136.5 Trillion

The National Bank of Cambodia yesterday released a data on the money supply of the nation in 2020.

According to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC)’s statistics, at the end of 2020, broad money surged to KHR 136.5 trillion, up by 15 percent compared to the previous year.

The currency outside depository corporations reached KHR 13.5 trillion, an increase by 13 percent, while the transferable deposits were recorded at KHR 25.4 trillion, up 7 percent, it added.

At the same time, pointed out the same source, the other deposits rose by 18 percent to KHR 97.6 trillion.

