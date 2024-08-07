Build digital trust as foundation to address evolving cyber threats – Gobind



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia must prioritise building digital trust as the foundation for a secure, prosperous and integrated digital economy to address the evolving cyber threats, says Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said that by enhancing digital trust, Malaysia would be able to compete more effectively in the global market and provide greater opportunities for businesses and citizens.

‘Building digital trust aligns with the United Nation’s recently published zero draft on the ‘Global Digital Compact’ which aims to create an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital future for all. A trustworthy digital landscape requires technology that protects, informs and enables enterprises, communities and individuals.

‘Digital trust enhances security and resilience through collaborative efforts and shared threat intelligence. By combating misinformation, protecting privacy and promoting social cohesion, digital trust contributes to a safer and more harmonious society,’ he said in his speech at the Malaysia Cyber S

ecurity Awards and Gala Dinner 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, today.

Gobind’s speech text was delivered by the ministry’s secretary-general, Fabian Bigar.

On Malaysia’s Cyber Security Awards 2024, Gobind said this prestigious event highlights the essential role that cyber security professionals play in protecting Malaysia’s digital assets.

‘Thank you for leading the way in advancing the cybersecurity ecosystem. Your expertise in identifying vulnerabilities, mitigating risks and responding to security incidents is invaluable in maintaining security and confidentiality of sensitive information,’ he said.

Meanwhile, CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab called upon stakeholders within Malaysia’s digital ecosystem to intensify collaboration to maintain robust cybersecurity infrastructure and uphold digital trust.

‘By working together, we can create a resilient cyber ecosystem that not only protects against current cyber-attacks but also anticipates and miti

gates future cyber risks. Such collaboration is essential for ensuring the security and stability of our increasingly digital society,’ he said.

In addition, he said CyberSecurity Malaysia is currently assessing the current digital trust landscape in Malaysia to identify initiatives, challenges, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats related to digital trust.

‘CyberSecurity Malaysia is reviewing several digital trust models to identify key elements, best practices and potential gaps within Malaysia’s digital trust landscape. Based on these initiatives, we will develop a National Digital Trust Framework to drive Malaysia’s digital trust strategy and priorities,’ he said.

The Malaysia Cyber Security Awards 2024 is one of the key highlight programmes at Cyber Digital Services Defence and Security Asia or CyberDSA 2024, a regional conference and exhibition held from Aug 6-8, which showcases the latest cybersecurity and defence technologies as well as facilitating exchanges of insights on cyber intell

igence.

The 15th edition of the annual awards received 52 nominations across 10 categories. Among the award recipients are PLUS Malaysia Berhad head of cybersecurity Johari Jalaludin for the Cyber Security Professional of the Year category, TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd (Cyber Security Company of the Year) and Datuk Ahmad Noordin Ismail (Cybersafe Professional of the Year).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency