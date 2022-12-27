Bulgaria Is Working to Introduce Drone Traffic Control System

Bulgaria is working to introduce the U-space drone traffic control system, said the Transport Ministry.

A working group has been established with representatives of the Ministry and the Civil Aviation Administration to set in place the system.

U-space is a EU drone regulation system that is in the pipeline.

It is being rolled out across the EU due to the increased need of services and technologies for management of the rotorcraft traffic.

The traffic control system will be integrated with the existing air traffic control system.

An ordinance on the safe operation of unmanned aerial vehicles in Bulgaria and supervision over their operators, has already been prepared and is about to be undersigned by the Transport Minister.

Opening an international exhibition of drones in October, Deputy Transport Minister Nikolai Naydenov said that the authorities will make sure to provide equal access to the market for economic operators providing U-space services.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press