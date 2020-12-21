“Buying Cambodian Products Campaign” in Banteay Meanchey Province Postponed

The 5th Season of “Buying Cambodian Products Campaign” scheduled to take place in Serei Sophorn city, Banteay Meanchey province from Dec. 24 to 27 will be postponed until further notice.

The postponement, made known in a recent announcement of the Ministry of Commerce, is aimed to contribute to curbing possible spread of COVID-19.

The 5th Season of “Buying Cambodian Products Campaign” in Siem Reap province on Nov. 21-24, and in Preah Vihear province on Nov. 23-26 as well as the 2020 Cambodian & Import-Export Goods Exhibition, planned to be organised from Dec. 15 to 18 at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh, were also called off for the same reason.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press