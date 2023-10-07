BY-ELECTION: ‘PELANGAI’ RETURNS HOME FOR PELANGAI

In the Pelangai state by-election today, the spotlight was on a voter who stood out for the uniqueness of his name.

Muhamad Anilzan Pelangai Ramli, 38, affectionately known as Pelangai, was among those who exercised their right here at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pelangai.

The man, who hails from Kampung Jawi-Jawi, said he left Kuala Lumpur, 128 kilometres away, as early as 6 am to go home and vote.

“Pelangai is returning for Pelangai. I don’t live here anymore, I have moved and run my business in the federal capital, but my family is still here so I still go home often.

“So I know that my vote, even if it is just one, is crucial to ensure that only the candidatee who truly deserves it wins,” he said when met by reporters here.

A total of nine polling centres with 30 channels is opened from 8 am to 6 pm.

The Pelangai by-election is seeing a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency