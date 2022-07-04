CAA Resumes Siem Reap-Da Nang Route

Cambodia Angkor Air (CAA) has resumed its commercial flight services between Siem Reap, Cambodia and Da Nang, Vietnam

On July 1, 2022, the inaugural flight, K6 840 from Siem Reap to Da Nang departed at 15:35 pm and took around 2 hours flying time to arrive Da Nang International airport.

The return of CAA on this route after more than two years break due to COVID pandemic and by the code sharing with Vietnam Airlines shall promote travelling demand between Siem Reap and Da Nang; especially the motivation of international inbound to those both destinations, said CAA in a news release.

All passengers on the inaugural flight received warmly welcome with scarfs as gifts from CAA and enjoyed safe flights.

According to CAA, initially it will conduct 3 flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by ATR72 and plan to increase to 5 flights per week from September 2022.

Cambodia Angkor Air is the National flag carrier and is also the first and only IOSA registered Operator in the Kingdom of Cambodia (the prestigious operation safety certificate by IATA audit).

At the moment, CAA serves the highest frequency between Cambodia and Vietnam with 30 roundtrip flights per week from Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Sihanoukville in Cambodia to Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang in Vietnam.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press