Cabinet Meeting Discusses Four Main Points

Cambodian cabinet ministers gathered here this morning at the Peace Palace in a weekly meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Four important points are on the agenda of this week's cabinet meeting.

The first point is the draft law on the creation of the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, which was formerly Ministry of Industry and Handicraft, while the second is the draft sub-decree on the organisation and functioning of the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The third document to be discussed and approved is about energy projects, including the development of a 265-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Trapaing Prasat district, Oddar Meanchey province, a 230-kilovolt transmission line from Oddar Meanchey province's coal-fired power plant to Siem Reap sub-station, and a 700-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Botum Sakor district, Koh Kong province.

The last point is the request for approval from the Council of Ministers to submit the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Treaty on Extradition between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the First Protocol to Amend the ASEAN Trade in Good Agreement, and Second and Third Protocols to Amend the ASEAN Comprehensive Investment Agreement, to the legislative body for ratification.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press