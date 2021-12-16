CAIC Issued Additional US$30 Million Worth Guaranteed Bonds

Cambodia Airport Investment Co., Ltd. (CAIC) has issued new guaranteed bonds worth US$30 million and ABA Bank was a main investor in the bonds.

The Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC) in charge of the airport construction, CAIC and ABA signed the investment in the bonds on Tuesday.

The funding mobilised from the guaranteed bonds will be used for the construction of the Takhmao Techo International Airport project in Kandal province.

The Takhmao Techo International Airport project has achieved 28 percent costing an investment of around US$375 million, excluding the cost of land already invested by CAIC.

The interest rate of the bonds is 5.5 percent per annum with maturity date of 3 years and is guaranteed by OCIC.

ABA Bank is the third local private company to invest in guaranteed bonds issued by CAIC, and the other two companies are Prince Bank and Foreign Trade Bank of Cambodia (FTB).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press