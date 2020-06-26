Calgon Carbon Expands Mississippi Activated Carbon Plant

PITTSBURGH, PA – 06/25/2020, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

New production line will increase capacity by 50 million pounds of granular activated carbon per year

Expansion estimated for completion in late-2022

Creates 38 new jobs

Calgon Carbon Corporation today announced that it intends to expand capacity at its Pearlington, Mississippi plant by adding a second virgin activated carbon production line. The expansion is expected to add 38 jobs at the plant when complete. The estimated investment in the additional production line will be $185 million. When completed, Calgon Carbon’s virgin granular activated carbon capacity will exceed 200 million pounds per year.

Calgon Carbon has been in conversation with the Mississippi Development Authority and the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission regarding this exciting project for several months. A final board decision on the plant expansion was granted on June 24 by Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray)., who completed its acquisition of Calgon Carbon in March 2018.

“This expansion enables our activated carbon products to be more broadly used to clean the world’s air and water on an even larger scale,” said Steve Schott, Calgon Carbon’s President and CEO. “There is no better place for this expansion, we have always felt at home in Mississippi, and we appreciate the support and enthusiasm the state and local economic development leaders have shown us, and our parent company, Kuraray.”

“Aptly positioned on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Calgon Carbon’s innovative products help industries and communities clean their air and water to protect our precious natural resources.

This $185 million expansion will further boost production capacity, increasing investment in our natural resources for future generations,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Tapping into our skilled workforce and creating 38 new jobs, I’m excited to see more Mississippians get to work and help make these important products that are used across our great nation and the world.”

The Pearlington, MS plant sits on 100 acres within the Port Bienville Industrial Park and has 200,000 square feet of production space and 42 employees. Once the expansion is complete, which is expected in late 2022, the facility will be approximately 400,000 square feet with 80 employees.

“The innovative products manufactured by Calgon Carbon’s skilled workforce in Bay St. Louis position the company as a leader in making consumers’ water and air safer and cleaner. The addition of 38 new employees at the Hancock County facility will enable the company to continue pioneering the way in this essential sector,” said MDA Interim Director John Rounsaville.

“The Commission and our team at Port Bienville are proud of our 30-year relationship with Calgon Carbon. We competed against two other states for this investment and won,” said Bill Cork, CEO of the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission. “Our people and our relationships made the difference, and we are thrilled to be offered the opportunity to help our friends at Calgon Carbon continue their successful run here in Hancock County, Miss.”

About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products – in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world. Complemented by world-class activated carbon and ultraviolet (UV) light purification and disinfection equipment systems and service capabilities, as well as diatomaceous earth and perlites, Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,350 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron.

Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. For more information, visit calgoncarbon.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Lofty

Amanda.Lofty@Kuraray.com

724-541-2658

Amanda Lofty Calgon Carbon Corporation 724-541-2658 alofty@calgoncarbon.com