Cambodia, a Model Country for Timor-Leste

Cambodia is a model country from which Timor-Leste can draw experience, noted H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres, outgoing Ambassador of Timor-Leste, while paying a farewell visit to Cambodian Prime Minister here at the Peace Palace this morning.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres, the first ever Ambassador of Timor-Leste to Cambodia, said during her four-year diplomatic mission, she witnessed the Kingdom's peace and stability, the main drive of its rapid development.

The outgoing Timor-Leste diplomat also expressed her gratitude to Cambodia for granting scholarships to Timor-Leste students to pursue their studies in the Kingdom.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen congratulated H.E. Ms. Felicidade de Sousa Guterres on receiving a honorary decoration from His Majesty the King of Cambodia, and encouraged both nations to exchange experience and promote their cooperation for mutual benefits.

Besides, the Premier underlined that Cambodia wanted to welcome more foreign students as this is part of knowledge sharing between students as well as student exchange programme.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press