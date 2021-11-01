Cambodia Achieves Target of Vaccinating 10 Million Adult People

Cambodia today achieved its target of vaccinating 10 million people aged 18 years old and over against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Up to today, our Cambodia has vaccinated 10.88 million people or over 100 percent of the target of 10 million people. This is a great achievement in the protection of our people’s health,” Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen wrote on his official Facebook page tonight.

Despite the achievement, the vaccination will continue until everyone will be inoculated, he underlined, adding, “Our next task is to finish the administration of the 2nd dose for those who have already received the first one and continue to provide vaccines for those who have not yet gotten any jab.”

Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked all stakeholders for their contribution to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and called on his compatriots to continue implementing the health safety rules, particularly the Three Dos, Three Don’ts.

According to the Premier, the 10 millionth vaccinated person is grandmother Sok Phat, 89, living in Traing village, Sangkat Slar Kram, Siem Reap provincial city. H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination will personally hand over Samdech Techo’s cash assistance of 10 million Riel (about US$2,500) and foodstuffs to her.

Besides the 18 years old and up, the vaccination of the 12 to under 18 years old has now reached 97.89 percent, the 6 to under 12 years old 101.22 percent, and nearly 2 million people have already received their 3rd dose or booster dose.

The Kingdom has so far vaccinated about 85.68 percent of the total population of 16 million.

Tomorrow, Cambodia will begin the inoculation of more than 300,000 children aged 5 years old.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press