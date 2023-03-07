Cambodia Acknowledges Women’s Contribution to Peace and Development

As Mar. 8 is a public holiday, Cambodian government officials and partners gathered here at the Peace Palace this morning to mark the International Women’s Day 2023 under the theme “Women Together for Peace and Development in the Digital Age”.

This event was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Addressing to the annual event, Samdech Techo Hun Sen spoke highly of women’s key contribution to the peacekeeping efforts and the acceleration of national development, particularly in the digital age.

This year’s theme is very meaningful and relevant to the Royal Government’s efforts to maintain peace and political stability, the foundation for the development in all domains, he underlined.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also reaffirmed the Royal Government’s attention to enhance gender equality in politics and social affairs as women are an indispensable partner of men in the national development.

On the occasion, the Premier gave some recommendations to further improve women situation in the country, ranging from continued gender mainstreaming and social protection programme to the strengthening of economic empowerment, increased participation in decision making and digital sector.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse