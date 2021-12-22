Cambodia, ADB Discuss Trade and Competitiveness Programme

Ministry of Commerce and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the bank’s technical assistance for the implementation of the Cambodia Trade and Competitiveness Programme.

The virtual discussion with the ADB’s sector delegation was chaired by Commerce Secretary of State H.E. Ms. Tekreth Kamrang recently.

Under the policy-based technical assistance, Cambodia will lead the reform of key relevant institutions to accelerate the country’s economy as well as to enhance competitiveness.

The assistance will also promote knowledge and support policy improvement.

H.E. Ms. Tekreth Kamrang expressed her appreciation of ADB’s continuous financial and technical assistance very well aligned with the ministry’s priorities, including the mentioned programme.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press