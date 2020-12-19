Cambodia Adopts Two Information and Household Electrical Security Standards

AKP Phnom Penh, The Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation has decided to adopt two more international standards as national yardstick for information and household electrical security.

The decision was announced following the 23rd Meeting of the National Standards Council (NSC) taking place recently through a video conference, under the presidency of H.E. Cham Prasidh, Senior Minister and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation and President of NSC.

The first adopted standard is ISO/IEC related to information security management systems (ISMS) including standards focusing on general aspects and definitions used in ISMS, requirements for ISMS certificates issuing, and guidelines for information security control.

The adoption followed the selection of ASEAN working group for regional application and the recommendations of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in the 13th Cambodia’s outlook conference on transformation of digital to industry 4.0.

Another standard is IEC for home electrical appliances that will facilitate control units to evaluate and monitor quality and safety of the home electrical equipment in order to protect the environment and users as well as to avoid risks.

The meeting also agreed and approved other standards including ISO related to substances and chemical products “toys safety”, beverage and pure drinking water CS 009:2005, ASEAN standards on vegetables and fruits; and management system such as ISO 31000:2018 for risk management, ISO 45001:2018 for safety and job health, ISO/IEC 17011:2017 for conformity assessment and ISO/IEC/TR 17028:2017 for guidelines on services scheme, etc.

By far, 969 national standards have been adopted from the international ones in order to improve quality of related services and products in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press