Cambodia Aims to Vaccinate 91% of Total Population against COVID-19

Cambodia aims to build a strong herd immunity by fully vaccinating up to 91 percent of the total population of 16 million.

Speaking at a press conference following the launching ceremony of vaccination campaign to children aged from 6 to under 12 years old here this morning, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, said that Cambodia will be among the most vaccinated countries against COVID-19 in the world.

“This is not considered as a race in COVID-19 vaccination, but it is the obligation of the Royal Government of Cambodia in protecting the lives of its citizens and accelerating the resumption of economic and social activities,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

The Kingdom has been conducting three COVID-19 vaccination campaigns: for the 18 years old and up, the 12 to under 18 years old, and the 3rd dose or booster dose.

Cambodia has so far vaccinated about 72.04 percent of the total population of 16 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press