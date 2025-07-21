Cambodia Allows Thai Military Attach© Border Passage for Medical Treatment Amid Border Closures



Phnom penh: In a humanitarian gesture, Cambodian authorities allowed a Thai military attach© stationed in Phnom Penh to cross the closed border on Saturday to seek medical treatment in Thailand, despite Thailand’s continued unilateral closure of all border checkpoints since June 7.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, through the Poipet International Border Checkpoint in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia facilitated the passage of Colonel Kornwaranon Klunpromsuwan, the Thai defence attach©. He traveled with two companions through the Poipet-Khlong Luek International Border Crossing to receive medical care at a hospital in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province. The attach© is scheduled to return to Cambodia on July 21.





The border crossing comes amid Thailand’s ongoing border closure, which it imposed unilaterally on June 7 without prior notification or consultation with Cambodian authorities. Cambodia responded by temporarily closing its own checkpoints only after Thailand’s move.





Prime Minister Hun Manet addressed the issue on July 14, stating that Cambodia requires only three conditions for the full reopening of the border. ‘Cambodia has made it very simple,’ he said. ‘We’ve handed the keys to Thailand. No need for negotiations.’





The three conditions outlined by Mr. Hun Manet include: Thailand must first unilaterally announce the reopening of the border and commit not to close it unilaterally again, Thailand must reopen all checkpoints at once, not selectively, and the operating hours must return to the previous schedule, from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM, as they were before June 7.





‘If Thailand fulfils all three conditions, Cambodia will reciprocate within five hours by reopening all checkpoints,’ the premier asserted.

