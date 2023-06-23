Cambodia Amends Law To Bar Politicians Failing To Vote From Running For Future Election

The National Assembly of Cambodia, today amended the country’s election law, to bar politicians or political officials who don’t vote, from running for future elections.

The revised bill also imposes a fine from five million riel (1,200 U.S. dollars) to 20 million riel (4,800 U.S. dollars), on anyone who prevents eligible citizens from casting their ballots, and the fine will be up to 30 million riel (7,200 U.S. dollars), if the violator is a politician.

Some 111 lawmakers in attendance, unanimously approved the legal changes, which were initiated by Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, last week.

Cambodian Deputy PM and Interior Minister, Sar Kheng, said, the amendment was aimed at enhancing political leaders’ responsibilities and ensuring non-disruptive elections.

“Going to vote or not going to vote is still the right of the Cambodian people, and it is not compulsory,” he said during the assembly’s session.

“But for people wishing to stand for future elections, they must go and vote,” he said, adding that otherwise, “their right to run as candidates in any elections will be revoked.”

The legal changes came, as Cambodia is scheduled to hold a general election for the 125-seat National Assembly on July 23.

According to the National Election Committee, 18 political parties will contest in the forthcoming election, with more than 9.7 million voters expected to cast their ballots

Source: Nam News Network