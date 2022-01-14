Cambodia and Australia Discuss Various Topics of Common Interests

Cambodia and Australia have discussed various topics of common interests, ranging from the Myanmar crisis to the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, at a dinner hosted by the Australian Embassy in Phnom Penh on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Cambodia-Australia diplomatic relations.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, H.E. Will Nankervis, Australia’s Ambassador to ASEAN, and H.E. Pablo Kang, Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia, as well as some other Cambodian senior officials attended the event.

“Meeting and dinner with Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Prak Sokhonn, hosted by the Australian Embassy in Cambodia. In depth discussion on the challenges of addressing the Myanmar crisis, as well as implementation of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Australia’s support for Cambodia as ASEAN Chair,” H.E. Will Nankervis wrote in his twitter after the event held on Jan. 12.

For his part, Australian Ambassador H.E. Pablo Kang wrote, “Great to host dinner tonight for Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn on the eve of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. Also discussed in depth our new comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN and the ongoing Myanmar crisis, as part of the visit of Australia’s Ambassador to ASEAN”.

“Throughout our 70 years of diplomatic relations, Australia and Cambodia have cooperated on a broad range of areas including agriculture, disability inclusion, education and, more recently, COVID-19 response and recovery. Underpinning this all are our strong and vibrant people-to-people links. This year will provide us with the opportunity to continue to build on our relationship, and to offer Australia’s support to Cambodia during its ASEAN Chair Year,” he added.

On his official Facebook page, H.E. Prak Sokhonn extended his congratulations to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Australia diplomatic relations. “Happy 70th Anniversary of Cambodia-Australia Diplomatic Relations. May our countries continue to grow and prosper; may our peoples be blessed and live in harmony,” the Cambodian top diplomat underlined.

On Nov. 9, 2021, in a bilateral meeting here in Phnom Penh with H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Senator the Honorable Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women of Australia, reassured Australia’s full support of all Cambodia’s efforts and initiative during her tenure as ASEAN Chair in 2022, including the ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press