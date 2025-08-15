Cambodia and China Explore Strategies to Strengthen Bilateral Ties



Phnom penh: Cambodia and China have discussed ways to further deepen their bilateral relationship and vowed to strengthen their collaborations with all countries in the Mekong region.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the discussion took place during a bilateral meeting between H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, and H.E. Wang Yi, China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. This meeting was held on the sidelines of the 10th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Anning city, Yunnan Province, China, on August 14.





Both countries expressed their commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future by working together through the MLC framework. The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration in the Mekong region, which includes member countries such as Cambodia, China, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.





On the same day, H.E. Prak Sokhonn also held an Informal Consultation with his Chinese and Thai counterparts, further demonstrating Cambodia’s engagement in regional cooperation. The Cambodian top diplomat had left for China the previous afternoon to participate in the 10th MLC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

