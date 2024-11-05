Cambodia and China Strengthen Ties in Digital Economy Cooperation Forum.



Phnom Penh: The China-Cambodia Digital Economic Cooperation Forum took place in Phnom Penh on November 4, bringing together Cambodian and Chinese officials and private sector representatives to explore enhanced digital economic cooperation. The forum aimed to bolster technological collaboration and promote digital economic development between the two nations.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the event highlighted the theme of cooperation and development in the digital economy era, featuring discussions and case studies. H.E. Akka Pundit Sapheachar Aun Pornmoniroth, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, emphasized the role of digital technology as a growth platform and economic resilience tool. He noted that digital economy development is crucial for Cambodia’s goal of becoming a high-income country by 2050.

Chinese Ambassador H.E. Wang Wenbin acknowledged significant progress in digital infrastructure, e-commerce, and digital payment systems between China and Cambodia. H

e expressed confidence in the potential for more fruitful outcomes from the bilateral digital economic cooperation.

Official data revealed that bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 13.2 percent to $9.8 billion in the first three quarters of the year. Cambodia’s exports to China grew by 21 percent to $1.27 billion, while imports from China were up 12 percent, reaching $8.52 billion.