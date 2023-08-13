Cambodia and China to Deepen Collaboration for Mutual Benefits

H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) received here on Aug. 12 visiting H.E. Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

In the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand the two countries’ relations and cooperation to maximise the benefits for their peoples, according to a news release of CDC.

H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea highlighted the good relationship between both nations which reached the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation in 2010.

In addition, he continued, the two governments have announced the opening of the "Cambodia-China Friendship Year" in 2023 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of both countries’ diplomatic relations and the Friendship Year towards a new era of Community of Common Destiny, and agreed to establish the “diamond cooperation” framework during Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen's official visit to China in February 2023.

The Cambodia-China ironclad friendship is reflected through their strong economic ties, he underlined.

For his part, H.E. Wang Yi congratulated Cambodia on its rapid development and praised the achievements attained by the Royal Government of Cambodia, especially in attracting a large number of foreign investors. He also highlighted the good cooperation between Cambodia and China through the use of coordinating mechanisms, bilateral dialogues and visit exchanges, which have responded positively to the implementation framework of the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Besides, H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea and H.E. Wang Yi exchanged views on some regional and international issues of common concern and interest.

At the same time, they believed that the entry into force of the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement and the promotion of the “diamond cooperation” framework will bring more achievements to Cambodia-China relations.

H.E. Wang Yi, also Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, arrived in Phnom Penh in the afternoon of Aug. 12 for a two-day official visit in Cambodia.

Following his arrival, the Chinese top diplomat also met with H.E. Hor Namhong, Deputy Prime Minister, and H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)