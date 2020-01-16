Cambodia and Malaysia Discuss Waste Management Cooperation

Minister of Environment H.E. Say Samal has discussed with H.E. Eldeen Husaini BIN MOHD HASHIM, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to Cambodia, on cooperation for waste management in Cambodia.

In the recent meeting taking place at the ministry office here in Phnom Penh, the Malaysian ambassador demonstrated his commitment to attract investors from his country to manage and recycle waste in Cambodia.

The two sides also touched on other cooperation including ecotourism and beyond.

Speaking highly of the increasing collaboration between the two ASEAN nations, H.E. Say Samal thanked the ambassador as well as Malaysia for the progress.

H.E. Eldeen Husaini BIN MOHD HASHIM also thanked the environment minister and the Royal Government of Cambodia and expressed his positive outlook for further betterment of bilateral cooperation between Cambodia and Malaysia.

Taking the opportunity, the Malaysian diplomat invited H.E. Say Sam Al to attend the 3rd ASEAN Conference on Biodiversity in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from Mar. 15-20, 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press