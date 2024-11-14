Cambodia and Netherlands Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Ties in Politics and Economy.



Phnom Penh: Cambodia and the Netherlands have pledged to enhance their bilateral cooperation in political and economic sectors, aiming to benefit both nations and their citizens. This commitment was articulated during a meeting on November 13 between H.E. SOK Chenda Sophea, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, and H.E. Remco Johannes van Wiljngaarden, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Cambodia.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, both parties engaged in in-depth discussions, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between Cambodia and the Netherlands. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen this relationship and enhance collaboration for the mutual benefit of the two countries. The meeting emphasized the successful First Bilateral Consultation held in The Hague last year and expressed dedication to the upcoming Bilateral Consultation in Cambodia next year.

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister SOK Chenda Sophea underscored Cambodia’s focus

on socio-economic development and welcomed investments from the Netherlands. He reiterated Cambodia’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate and shared insights on the country’s development trajectory, including its anticipated graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status by 2029. He highlighted the Royal Government’s emphasis on human capital and technological advancement as part of its Pentagonal Strategy, which is central to national development goals.

H.E. Remco Johannes van Wiljngaarden reiterated the Netherlands’ commitment to encouraging Dutch investments in Cambodia, particularly in sustainable development sectors. He emphasized the Netherlands’ role in supporting Cambodia’s development priorities through capacity building initiatives.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, reinforcing their collaborative approach to addressing global challenges.