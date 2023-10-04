Cambodia and Pakistan to Build More Cooperation

Cambodia and Pakistan will further enhance their cooperation in different fields, especially on trade, agriculture, diplomacy, and national defence.

The commitment was highlighted when Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received H.E. Zaheeruddin Babar Thaheem, Ambassador of Pakistan to Cambodia, here at the Peace Palace this morning.

In the courtesy meeting, H.E. Zaheeruddin Babar Thaheem expressed his hope that the Cambodian-Pakistani cooperation will be further expanded, especially on trade and agriculture.

The Pakistani ambassador took the opportunity to cordially invite Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet to pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and requested the creation of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia there to facilitate various mechanisms, especially to serve trade and people-to-people connectivity.

In response, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet agreed with the proposal to establish an embassy in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in line with what Samdech Techo Hun Sen, former Prime Minister of Cambodia, had previously agreed to.

In the meeting, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and H.E. Zaheeruddin Babar Thaheem also exchanged views on other fields of cooperation, including the national defence sector.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse