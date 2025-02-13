Cambodia and Philippines Strengthen Rice Trade Relations



Manila: H.E. Kim Sreyroth, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Commerce, and H.E. Chan Sok Ty, Delegate of the Royal Government of Cambodia and President of Green Trade, spearheaded a Cambodian delegation to the Cambodia-Philippines Rice Business Matching event at the Peninsula Hotel in Manila on February 11. This event aimed to foster trade relations between the two countries in the rice sector.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the event, organized by Cambodia’s Ministry of Commerce, gathered significant importers and exporters from both nations to explore potential trade opportunities. Discussions during the meeting focused on expanding Cambodia’s rice exports to the Philippines, enhancing trade facilitation, and improving quality and supply chain efficiency.





The event concluded with successful business-to-business (B2B) matching sessions, facilitating direct connections between Cambodian rice exporters and Philippine buyers. This initiative not only strengthened existing trade partnerships but also opened new avenues for expanding Cambodia’s rice market in the Philippines.

