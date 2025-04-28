Cambodia and Russia to Convene 11th Intergovernmental Commission Session via Video Conference



Phnom Penh: Cambodia and Russia are set to hold the 11th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation (11th IGC) on April 28 through a video conference.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Cambodian delegation will be led by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, while the Russian delegation will be headed by H.E. Ms. Oksana Lut, Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.





A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation highlighted that the 11th IGC will assess the progress made in the partnership between Cambodia and Russia over the past years. The session aims to set future strategies to enhance the enduring relations between the two nations.





Both countries will engage in detailed discussions to explore opportunities for strengthening and expanding cooperation in areas such as economy, trade and investment, science, and technology, the source stated.

