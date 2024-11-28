Cambodia and South Korea Collaborate on Crime Prevention Efforts.



Phnom Penh: Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) are committed to enhancing cooperation in preventing crimes and to further building Cambodian human resources for the intervention. The commitment was highlighted in a meeting between H.E. Aphi Santepundit Sar Sokha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and H.E. Park Jung-Wook, Ambassador of RoK to Cambodia, in Phnom Penh on Nov. 26.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Aphi Santepundit Sar Sokha emphasized the importance of professional training to enhance the capacity of the ministry’s police and prison security officials who directly deal with criminal cases. The focus on training aims to bolster the skills and effectiveness of personnel involved in crime prevention and intervention.

H.E. Park Jung-Wook concurred with the Deputy Prime Minister, underscoring the significance of collaboration in the prevention of crime, including transnational crimes. This cooperation is seen as vital in tackling crime that crosses borders and poses chal

lenges to both nations.

The two officials praised the diplomatic relations between Cambodia and South Korea, which have led to numerous achievements and development opportunities that mutually benefit both countries. This collaboration in crime prevention is expected to further strengthen their bilateral ties and contribute to regional security and stability.