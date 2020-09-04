Cambodia and Sweden Boost Cooperation on Statistics

Sweden has reaffirmed its commitment to support Cambodia’s statistics management in order to ensure responsive policy formulation and strategies for the country’s sustainable development.

The intention was underlined by H.E. Bjorn Haggmark, Ambassador of Sweden to Cambodia and Mr. Samuel Hurting, Head of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) when received by Senior Minister and Minister of Planning H.E. Chhay Than at the ministry early this week.

The effort will focus on fostering the cooperation between the National Institute of Statistics of Cambodia and the Swedish Statistics under the Partnership for Accountability and Transparency Programme that Sweden is supporting Cambodia with.

H.E. Chhay Than thanked the Government and people of Sweden for the continuing support for the development of Cambodia, particularly for the National Institute of Statistics of the Ministry of Planning.

The support, he added, has ensured quality socio-economic survey and other assessments that also inform the implementation of activities toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

H.E. Ambassador also thanked the minister of planning for his strong support and cooperation with the Swedish counterpart and looked forward to further joint cooperation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press