Cambodia and Thailand to Promote Joint Researches

Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to promote joint researches between both countries to enrich think tank and scholar networking.

The initiative was highlighted in a meeting here yesterday between H.E. Sok Touch, President of Royal Academy of Cambodia and H.E. Panyarak Poolthup, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Cambodia.

The Royal Academy of Cambodia is a public administration institution under the technical guardianship of the Office of the Council of Ministers and under the financial guardianship of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The academy has the mission of leading, managing and expanding scientific researches in all fields, training and developing the nation’s senior intellectual resources.

The research cooperation between the two neighbours will further advance the role of the academy.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press