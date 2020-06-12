Cambodia and Timor-Leste to Foster Agriculture Cooperation

Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries H.E. Veng Sakhon has encouraged stronger bilateral agriculture cooperation between Cambodia and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

The push was made during a meeting between H.E. Veng Sakhon and H.E. Ermenegildo “Kupa” Lopes, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Cambodia, at the ministry office here in Phnom Penh yesterday.

The cooperation could be fostered through areas such as research, training and human resources development and exchange of high-level official visits.

The minister also informed the diplomat on the potential of Cambodia’s agriculture as well as main exports of the sector, including milled rice, mango, banana, cashew nut, cassava, vegetables, and fish.

H.E. Ermenegildo “Kupa” Lopes deeply appreciated the progress made in the agriculture sector which will consequently boost Cambodia’s economic growth and reduce poverty.

H.E. Ambassador underlined his commitment, during his tenure in Cambodia, to grease agriculture cooperation as per the request from the minister, and it will step up with a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in a near future.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press