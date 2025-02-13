Cambodia and Trkiye Collaborate on Journalist Training for Digital Reporting and Disinformation Combat



Phnom Penh: A five-day training course focusing on digital reporting and combating disinformation is set to begin on February 17 at the Ministry of Information’s training center in Phnom Penh. This initiative stems from a successful partnership between Cambodia and Trkiye, as noted by H.E. Neth Pheaktra, the Minister of Information of Cambodia.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the training program will be led by expert trainers from both Cambodia and Trkiye, who will share their insights and experiences to help equip Cambodian journalists with essential skills for the digital era. The course is designed to strengthen the capabilities of media professionals in the rapidly changing media landscape, with a focus on digital storytelling and the detection and prevention of disinformation.





Minister Neth Pheaktra credited the training opportunity to the positive outcomes of ongoing collaboration between the two countries. He highlighted the significance of international partnerships in promoting professional growth within the Cambodian media industry.





This training course is part of a larger capacity-building initiative by the Ministry of Information. For 2025, the ministry has outlined an extensive program of over 70 courses aimed at improving the skills of its leadership and staff.





These courses will address a variety of topics pertinent to the different sections and duties within the ministry, all designed to tackle the challenges and opportunities arising from the continuous digital transformation.





The ministry’s dedication to professional development underscores its acknowledgment of the vital role of a well-trained media workforce in today’s world.

